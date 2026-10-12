Another box was checked for the beginning of the Michael Malone era at North Carolina. On Friday night, the Tar Heels' new coach and NBA Champion walked out of the tunnel at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. for the first of three preseason games. Flanked by his assistant coaches in matching Carolina blue Q-Zips pullovers and navy pants, Malone was met with thunderous applause and a burst of excitement from the partisan Gate City crowd.

With the start of the 2026-27 college basketball season less than three weeks away, preseason games, scrimmages, exhibitions, or whatever you want to call them, are taking place around the country. Some are open to the public while others are deemed "secret." North Carolina vs. USC on Friday was one of the bigger games of the weekend.

After getting off to a slow start, the Tar Heels surged in the second half and outscored the Trojans by 20 in the 88-70 win. The star of the show on the UNC side was Jarin Stevenson, who was the lone starter from last year's team to stay with the program after the coaching change. He finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Also in action last weekend was Indiana, a team expected to be much improved under second-year coach Darian DeVries. Indiana defeated Butler 96-68 behind 13 points from Duke transfer Darren Harris and 13 from Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje looks like Duke's next star frosh, LSU debuts new-look roster in first CBB scrimmages Cameron Salerno

Last week, Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje played his first game against Division I competition and showed why he should be the favorite to go No. 1 in the 2028 NBA Draft. Boumtje Boumtje dominated on both ends of the floor and should be in line to start next to veteran big man Patrick Ngongba II on opening night next month.

With more scrimmages in the books, here are our biggest takeaways from what took place last week. If you want to read about our thoughts on Duke, LSU and Alabama, that notebook can be found here. Let's dive in!

Jarin Stevenson productive in expanded role

The only returning starter from last year's team, Stevenson will be counted on for a little more of everything for UNC this season. On Friday, Stevenson impressed --- from his rebounding and scoring to outside shooting and a back-to-the-basket presence. He hit four threes and scored inside, flashing improved footwork, which he said was a big focus of the offseason. Stevenson was more aggressive attacking the basket and more impactful as a rebounder, finishing with 10 boards.

"Being able to play through (Stevenson) late was great to see. Jarin works his butt off, and I am proud of him," Malone said after the game.

The question is whether Stevenson can be this productive and this much of an offensive force consistently throughout the 2026-27 season. Also, is the best version of North Carolina having the offense run through the veteran forward?

Clear frontcourt concerns, but freshman Maximo Adams shines



The main talking point with this UNC roster is the lack of a proven force at center. On Friday vs. USC, freshman Sayon Keita looked and played like a freshman who was getting his first taste of American college basketball. He looked a little lost, certainly unpolished and very much like the listed 7-foot-1 and 205 pounds. He is very skinny and will have trouble banging with more burly big men.

"With Sayon -- at first there was a lot going on. I thought the game was kinda fast for him, and then I felt in the second half, he showed glimpses of the player we think he can be," Malone said.

Defensively, Keita made the right reads and was disruptive. His length will be a factor. Keita was also responsible for the loudest pop from the Greensboro crowd when he forced a steal, got a run out in transition and flew in for a dunk. Nevertheless, Keita will be a work in progress all year.

While UNC waits for an eligibility ruling on fifth-year senior Cameron Fens, it was freshman Maximo Adams who provided the most excitement for Tar Heels fans. Adams was UNC's first substitute, and in a 90-second span he grabbed a big offensive rebound, connected on a three and then made a physical defensive stop on the other end. After each play, Adams displayed energy and emotion, yelling and gesturing to the crowd and the UNC bench.

"What you guys saw tonight was what we see every day in practice," Malone detailed. "Maxi gives relentless effort on the glass. You can impact the game in so many ways without scoring the ball. His ability to rebound the basketball and give you extra possessions... Maxi has a chance to be a special player."

Adams is physically ready for the college game. Listed at 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, Adams is noticeably built in the upper body. He will contribute this season as a versatile four who can knock down threes and provide energy, rebounding and defense. It would make UNC undersized, but it might make more sense for UNC to start Adams over Keita while the Mali native gets comfortable. That would get Carolina's five best players, right now, on the court.

Contrasting early returns on UNC's rebuilt, high-value transfer backcourt of Terrence Brown, Matt Able, and Neo Avdalas

Deep into the second half, Brown and Able both had not scored. It was a surprising stat line for a backcourt that was expected to stir the drink for this UNC team. Brown eventually finished with five points on 2-for-5 shooting, while Able did not score. He took three threes and missed them all. It's UNC's first exhibition game, but still kinda concerning for a pair expected to be the core of Carolina's offense. Brown averaged 19.9 points last season, and Able was getting first-round hype at the NBA Draft Combine just a few months ago.

On the other hand, Virginia Tech transfer Neo Avdalas was as advertised. He had the ball in his hands a lot, penetrated on offense and kicked for open looks. Avadalas finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, which I would imagine will be a very familiar stat line for the 6-foot-9 guard.

You can't discuss UNC's backcourt without mentioning the play of Isaiah Denis. The sophomore, who returned to UNC for a second year, finished with 14 points in 20 minutes of action and was 4-for-8 from the field with two made threes. He was active, explosive and played within the offense. His scoring took the heat off Brown and Able, and showed UNC's depth.

"(Isaiah) played big minutes and was really Impactful. Running this team, scoring, putting pressure on the defense," Malone said. "He's had a really good stretch of practices, summer into the fall. I am not surprised by Isaiah's performance. He has been waiting for this opportunity, and he took it and ran with it tonight.

USC's retention of Alijah Arenas will be one of the biggest wins of the offseason

Before North Carolina took control in the second half, Arenas looked like the best player on the floor. The former five-star recruit saw his freshman season get delayed after a knee injury sidelined him for the first three months of the season. Arenas played in just 14 games last season and decided to run it back at USC despite generating some draft interest, plus the opportunity of being one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal had he entered.

Arenas's return to USC will be one of the biggest retentions of the entire offseason. Arenas looked far more comfortable in those 35 minutes he played against USC than he did at any point in his freshman season. Arenas did a great job of being aggressive and getting to his spots, which hasn't necessarily been an issue for him, but his efficiency has been. As a freshman, Arenas shot 34.1% from the floor and 21.3% from the 3-point line, which are numbers that need to and will be improved this season.

USC generated looks for Arenas coming off pin-down screens, then let him create with the ball in his hands with the open space. USC was notably missing five-star Christian Collins, UConn transfer Eric Reibe and Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis. When USC is fully healthy, it will be a dark horse in the Big Ten. Eric Musselman's squad is oozing with talent.

Rebounding a clear offseason focus for Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers

Indiana finished with a -69 rebounding margin against high-major teams last season, per CBB Analytics. That ranked 14th in the Big Ten and proved to be the Achilles' heel that kept IU out of contention for the NCAA Tournament.

It was Darian DeVries' entire focus in roster-building this spring, and this bigger and better front line made a sterling first impression. Indiana bulldozed Butler 53-33 on the glass in a 96-68 exhibition-game romp. The Hoosiers' new frontcourt of Aiden Sherrell (10 points, nine rebounds, three assists) and Samet Yigitoglu (13 points, five rebounds) came to play. Indiana also got 13 points and three triples apiece from Notre Dame transfer Marcus Burton and Duke transfer Darren Harris.

Early look at Indiana's lineup and rotations

Winning the rebounding margin is the story of the game, but Harris seems to have won a starting gig over Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay. Both will play significant minutes this season, but Harris has parlayed a strong summer into the initial shot with the first team.

Burton will start at point guard. Harris and Jaeden Mustaf earned the nods on the wing. Yigitoglu and Sherrell formed the double-big lineup up front. Lindsay was the first guy off the bench, and freshman sniper Trevor Manhertz also earned lots of tick and impressed with a pair of 3-pointers and eight rebounds in 20 minutes. -- Isaac Trotter

With Jake Hall back, New Mexico will be the favorite in the new-look MWC

The Mountain West is going to look vastly different this season because of realignment. The Lobos should be the favorite to win the MWC, ahead of Grand Canyon, largely due to Jake Hall's return to the program. The reigning MWC Freshman of the Year is coming off a season in which he averaged 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Hall was one of the biggest retentions among any program in college basketball. Instead of entering the transfer portal, where he would've been one of the most coveted players available, Hall decided to run it back at New Mexico.

In New Mexico's first scrimmage against Oklahoma State, Hall finished with a game-high 31 points on 8-of-9 shooting, with six of those makes coming from the 3-point line. Hall also knocked down 9 of his 10 free-throw attempts in the win over the Cowboys.

Hall should be the favorite to win MWC Player of the Year this season.