After a head coaching search that involved many of the top names from college basketball past and present, North Carolina basketball pulled a bit of a surprise when it hired former NBA head coach Michael Malone to replace Hubert Davis. Malone hadn't coached in college since being an assistant at Manhattan in 2001, though he put together an extraordinary NBA resume since that point, highlighted by winning an NBA title as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets in 2024.

The transfer portal, revenue sharing and NIL have massively changed the game in college basketball, and now Malone comes to Chapel Hill with the task of building a roster in more of a professional style than was possible several years ago. Who are the top UNC transfer portal targets, and which players will Malone prioritize as he builds his first North Carolina basketball roster? If you love the Tar Heels, or want the latest roster updates and UNC transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at TarHeel247 the 247Sports affiliate that covers North Carolina.

The staff at TarHeel247 has more than two decades of experience covering UNC. Andrew Jones is a veteran reporter who is a respected voice in the market. Former basketball star John Henson does an exclusive podcast for the site and interacts on the message board. David Sisk is the authority on UNC basketball recruiting, and Noah Weiskopf is a talented writer and reporter. Additionally, former Tar Heel football player Michael Felder offers his insights and unique perspective on video and on the message boards. Sign up for a VIP membership now and uncover all of the insider info, analysis and more, and *get 60% off your first year for a limited time.

TarHeel247 already has news out on who is coming and going on the UNC basketball roster. Head to TarHeel247 now to see the latest updates.

North Carolina basketball roster news

As long expected, star freshman and leading scorer Caleb Wilson said his goodbye to Chapel Hill on Monday as he's expected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. The news got even worse for Tar Heel Nation as around the same time Wilson announced his departure, prized recruit Dylan Mingo decommitted from North Carolina. The No. 5 overall player in the Class of 2026 had originally committed to UNC under Hubert Davis but will now consider other destinations

The Tar Heels, however, could have a key building block return as they wait for news on center Henri Veesaar who, outside of Wilson, was UNC's leader in points, rebounds and blocks last season. UNC did land a trio of players on the final day of the portal being open in Terrence Brown, Maxim Logue and Matt Able. Brown was third in the Big 12 with 19.9 ppg a year ago at Utah, while Logue comes over after spending last year at FAU and the prior season at Oregon State. As for Able, he was a top-30 national prospect in the Class of 2025 and was the No. 5 shooting guard in the portal. UNC got a first-hand look at him last season as while at NC State, Able's season-high of 19 points came against the Heels. Get the latest UNC basketball roster news at TarHeel247.

How to get insider UNC basketball roster updates

Malone is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the TarHeel247 staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at TarHeel247.

Who are the top names UNC basketball is pursuing under coach Michael Malone? Go to TarHeel247 to see their insider information, all from a staff who has deep-rooted ties inside the UNC program, and find out.

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