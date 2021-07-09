A day after landing Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia for the upcoming season, North Carolina kept the momentum up Friday by snagging a commitment from class of 2022 five-star center Jalen Washington, the No. 21 overall player in his class according to the 247Sports Composite. Washington is UNC's third commitment of the 2022 class and the first five-star commitment for the program under new coach Hubert Davis.

The 6-foot-9 Washington is from the Chicago suburb of Gary, Indiana, and chose the Tar Heels over the likes of Stanford, Alabama, Michigan State and Indiana. Washington's commitment boosted UNC's 2022 class to No. 9 in the 2022 team rankings by 247Sports as he joined four-star point guard Seth Trimble and three-star center Will Shaver in the class.

Garcia, who is 6-foot-11, and fellow big man Aramando Bacot will likely be candidates to leave for the 2022 NBA Draft after the upcoming season, and 6-foot-9 Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek will be out of eligibility. That uncertainty in the front court means there could likely be a starting role up for grabs when Washington arrives at UNC.

Former 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Snow wrote the following scouting report on Washington: