After a head coaching search that involved many of the top names from college basketball past and present, North Carolina basketball pulled a bit of a surprise when it hired former NBA head coach Michael Malone to replace Hubert Davis. Malone hadn't coached in college since being an assistant at Manhattan in 2001, though he put together an extraordinary NBA resume since that point, highlighted by winning an NBA title as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets in 2024.

The transfer portal, revenue sharing and NIL have massively changed the game in college basketball, and now Malone comes to Chapel Hill with the task of building a roster in more of a professional style than was possible several years ago. Who are the top UNC transfer portal targets, and which players will Malone prioritize as he builds his first North Carolina basketball roster? If you love the Tar Heels, or want the latest roster updates and UNC transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at TarHeel247 the 247Sports affiliate that covers North Carolina.

The staff at TarHeel247 has more than two decades of experience covering UNC. Andrew Jones is a veteran reporter who is a respected voice in the market. Former basketball star John Henson does an exclusive podcast for the site and interacts on the message board. David Sisk is the authority on UNC basketball recruiting, and Noah Weiskopf is a talented writer and reporter. Additionally, former Tar Heel football player Michael Felder offers his insights and unique perspective on video and on the message boards. Sign up for a VIP membership now and uncover all of the insider info, analysis and more, and *get 60% off your first year for a limited time.

TarHeel247 already has news out on who is coming and going on the UNC basketball roster. Head to TarHeel247 now to see the latest updates.

North Carolina basketball roster news

It's a virtual certainty that star freshman and leading scorer Caleb Wilson will declare for the NBA Draft in the coming days. The Tar Heels, however, could have a key building block return as they wait for news on center Henri Veesaar. Outside of Wilson, Veesaar was UNC's leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots last season. UNC is expected to return guard Luka Bogavac, who averaged 9.8 points per game last year, so this will not be a complete rebuild for Malone.

With Malone just taking the job a few days ago and actively building his staff, the Tar Heels are still setting their transfer portal board. One player that 247Sports reports is involved with UNC, however, is Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell. The rising junior averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Tide last season. Get the latest UNC basketball roster news at TarHeel247.

How to get insider UNC basketball roster updates

Malone is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the TarHeel247 staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at TarHeel247.

Who are the top names UNC basketball is pursuing under coach Michael Malone? Go to TarHeel247 to see their insider information, all from a staff who has deep-rooted ties inside the UNC program, and find out.

And remember, TarHeel247 is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

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