North Carolina big man Henri Veesaar is entering the 2026 NBA Draft, a source told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. The 7-foot center was a Second Team All-ACC selection after averaging 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists while shooting over 42% from 3-point range.

Veesaar is slotted at No. 26 in the CBS Sports NBA Draft prospect rankings. He is projected to be a late first-round pick, but now has a chance to go even higher after potential first-rounders like Florida's Thomas Haugh, Duke's Patrick Ngongba and UConn's Braylon Mullins all announced that they will return to college basketball next season.

North Carolina had a massive NIL contract on the table for Veesaar, who would have been positioned to be the Preseason ACC Player of the Year in 2026-27. The big man still has the option to return to UNC, but he is expected to stay in the NBA Draft, barring a change of heart.

It's a critical blow to North Carolina's immediate 2026-27 outlook under new coach Michael Malone. The Tar Heels have done yeoman's work in the portal, reeling in three top-50 transfers in Virginia Tech's Neoklis Avdalas, Utah's Terrence Brown and NC State's Matt Able. But Veesaar was positioned to be the head honcho.

Now Malone has to pivot to try and find a replacement at the final hour, and the options in the center market are slim. Arizona State's Massamba Diop is the top-rated big man on the board, but Gonzaga and St. John's are major players with a decision looming shortly. Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam is another big-time option, but Michigan just hosted the 7-foot shot-blocker for a visit.

Other potential options for UNC could include Georgetown transfer Julius Halaifonua, Washington big man Franck Kepnang or Texas Tech transfer Luke Bamgboye.

But time is running out. Nearly 90 of the top-100 players in the 2026 transfer portal window have chosen their next school.