One of the premier jobs in college basketball is officially open after North Carolina fired Hubert Davis on Tuesday. Rather than an amicable split via a resignation, UNC cut ties with the coach who was Roy Williams' successor. Davis' buyout will exceed $5 million.

All signs point to North Carolina going outside of its basketball family to make a hire, which is something that hasn't happened in almost seven decades. One name that will not be the next coach at North Carolina is Brad Stevens.

A source told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander that the former Butler and Boston Celtics coach, who is now the Celtics president of basketball operations, removed his name from consideration for the job.

UNC coaching candidates: Pros and cons for Dusty May, Nate Oats, Tommy Lloyd and other big-name targets Isaac Trotter

Even with Stevens reportedly out of the mix, UNC should have plenty of options to choose from. According to SportsLine oddsmakers, there are many names to know when it comes to the UNC job and the upcoming search, including Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger, Alabama coach Nate Oats and Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington.

Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls coach

Odds via SportsLine: +250

Despite not being a college coach for the last decade, Donovan would be an intriguing name for the Tar Heels. Notably, his name was thrown out there for the Kentucky job in 2024, but he told reporters at the time he was "not contacted by anybody." The former Florida coach won back-to-back national titles at the school in 2006 and 2007. Even though the college game has changed significantly since he last coached, he would immediately be one of the best coaches in the sport if he returned.

T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State coach

Odds via SportsLine: +400

Since arriving at Iowa State in 2021, Otzelberger has guided the program to the NCAA Tournament all five seasons. Iowa State has reached the Sweet 16 three times, including this season. The Cyclones haven't been to the Elite Eight since 2000, which is something the program can accomplish with a win over Tennessee this week. Otzelberger is 223-115 overall in his coaching career at South Dakota State, UNLV and Iowa State.

Nate Oats, Alabama coach

Odds via SportsLine: +700

One thing to note about Oats as the coaching carousel ramps up: His buyout at Alabama drops from $18 million to $10 million on April 1. The most successful coach in Alabama history has guided the program to the NCAA Tournament six times, including the program's first Final Four appearance in 2024. Oats was also in the mix for the Kentucky job in 2024, but he quickly shut down the rumors on social media and said he was committed to Alabama.

Mark Byington, Vanderbilt coach

Odds via SportsLine: +900

Byington, a former UNC Wilmington player in the mid-1990s, has been to the NCAA Tournament three consecutive seasons (once at James Madison, twice at Vanderbilt). Vandy went 27-9 this season with an appearance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The quick success at Vanderbilt could appeal to UNC.

Mark Few, Gonzaga coach

Odds via SportsLine: +1000

Few is a Gonzaga-lifer, so it's hard to see him actually departing for a new job, especially factoring in the Bulldogs joining the Pac-12 this season. Gonzaga reached the Sweet 16 in nine consecutive seasons before missing the second weekend of the Big Dance in back-to-back years. The 63-year-old would be an established name for UNC, but it's hard to see him coaching anywhere else but the West Coast.

Scott Drew, Baylor coach

Odds via SportsLine: +1500

I've mentioned and referenced the Kentucky job a few times already, and I'll do it again with Drew because for about 24 hours, it seemed like he was going to be the guy at Kentucky ... until he wasn't. Drew was a logical choice for the Wildcats because of his relationship with Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart. It's hard to see Drew leaving Baylor, even coming off a rough season. He completed one of the greatest rebuilds in college basketball history at Baylor. If he turned down Kentucky, it's logical to see him turn down North Carolina, too.

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech coach

Odds via SportsLine: +1800

McCasland is one of the best coaches in the sport, so his name is always going to come up in big coaching searches. Texas Tech is not short on cash, so good luck trying to poach him away. Still, you have to at least make the call.

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona coach

Odds via SportsLine: +2000

Lloyd should be one of the first calls that North Carolina makes. He has helped Arizona reach the NCAA Tournament in his first five seasons at the helm of the program, and this year's team is his best yet. The Wildcats have their best roster since the early 2000s and also have a ton of momentum on the high school recruiting trail. It's hard to see him leave, but North Carolina should do everything they can to make it happen.

Todd Golden, Florida coach

Odds via SportsLine: +2000

Golden is one of the best young coaches in college basketball. He became the youngest coach to win a national title last season since the late Jim Valvano did it at 37 years old in 1983 at NC State. Florida could have significant roster turnover this offseason. Again, it's at least worth a phone call.

Dusty May, Michigan coach

Odds via SportsLine: +3000

May has been the king of fast turnarounds. In Year 5 at Florida Atlantic, he guided the program to its first Final Four appearance. In Year 1 at Michigan last season, the Wolverines went from an eight-win team to the Sweet 16. Now, Michigan is in the national title hunt as a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. Would May actually leave Michigan for UNC? It's a question that many candidates on this list will have to ponder.

Jay Wright, former Villanova coach

Odds via SportsLine: +4000

Wright is the biggest longshot on the list, and for good reason. Wright retired in 2022 after an incredible run at Villanova. He's been out of the coaching game since, and it's hard to see him jumping back in. The worst he could say is no, right?



