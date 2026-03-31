North Carolina's coaching search is heating up with Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan and Michigan's Dusty May reportedly in the program's crosshairs as top candidates following last week's firing of Hubert Davis. Lloyd's Wildcats dominated over the weekend to reach the Final Four along with May's Wolverines, while Donovan -- who previously won two national championships at Florida -- responded to speculation about his interest by simply saying he was "focused" on his NBA team.

May and Lloyd are facing off Saturday night in Indianapolis with a trip to the national championship game on the line, which puts the UNC vacancy on the back burner for both coaches -- at least publicly.

Michael Jordan, a former North Carolina great and six-time NBA champion, has been asked to assist in UNC's coaching search and provide resources to support the basketball program, according to TarHeel247's Andrew Jones. TarHeel247 is the 247Sports team site that covers UNC athletics.

This note on Jordan, who also won a national championship as a freshman at UNC in 1982, aligns with Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb's previously inkling from Sunday night's appearance on Colin Cowherd's podcast where he said Jordan had reached out to Lloyd last week.

In connection with the search, the university announced Sunday that all basketball resources are being pushed toward making the right hire, and ongoing discussions about the future of the Smith Center in Chapel Hill have been suspended. Those will ramp back up once a new coach is hired and he gets an opportunity to sit down with university decision-makers before moving forward with plans.

TarHeel247 reported on Monday that if UNC offered Donovan the job, he would leave the Bulls and return to the collegiate coaching ranks. Donovan led the Gators to four Final Four trips during his tenure, culminating with consecutive national titles during the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

Donovan hasn't coached in college in 11 years, however.

"Over the years, I've had a lot of college guys reach out to talk to me," Donovan said when asked about the UNC vacancy. "It's different in dealing with players who are being paid now. I also think the cycle of the NBA today is totally different than the cycle of college. I'm focused on what I have to do right now. Like anything else, things are always changing in the game of basketball."

Final Four dilemma for Tommy Lloyd

An answer from Lloyd on the UNC opening isn't expected until after Arizona's season is over. The Wildcats play the fellow top-seeded Wolverines this weekend. Lloyd is 148-35 overall at Arizona across five seasons and has taken the Wildcats to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament four times. Lloyd did not rule out interest in the Tar Heels position when asked prior to his team's win over Arkansas last week in the Sweet 16.

"I think we have a chance to advance in this tournament game by game, but I'm not delusional," Lloyd said. "I know we could lose tomorrow, but this team deserves my full focus. So, there's not one thing that is going to knock me off my path. I'm 100% focused on Arizona basketball and this program, and I can't wait till the ball gets thrown up tomorrow and then can't wait to try to figure out a way to come out on top."

Former Tar Heels player Justin Watts said on the "Tar Heel247 Basketball" podcast that Lloyd previously wanted the UNC job when it opened in 2021 following the retirement of Roy Williams. Lloyd was as an assistant at Gonzaga at the time and ended up at Arizona after the Tar Heels hired Davis.

"Tommy Lloyd wanted the job before he went to Arizona. If Arizona wins, I think it's out of the question," Watts said. "If they lose, it's kind of like how we got Roy. Kansas was in the Final Four, they were interviewing him about it, and it was lingering over his head. Then they lost, and he ended up coming to Carolina.

"Roy had a lot more ties than Tommy Lloyd, other than Lloyd wanting the job before he went to Arizona. I would like to have Tommy Lloyd out of all the options we know about. I like how he has developed that Arizona program. They've been pretty consistent since he's been there."

"Arizona is going to have another good coach after me. I promise you."

After No. 1 seed Arizona cruised to a 79–64 victory over Purdue on Saturday in the West Region in San Jose, California, Lloyd had somewhat of a bizarre answer to a question about getting to the Final Four and staying connected to former Wildcat players.

"A ton. I love those guys, and they have given me a better life because they helped build this program to what it is now. The legacy is so strong. Those guys have been so cool and so welcoming to me," Lloyd said about the Arizona basketball family.

The next quote certainly raised eyebrows among those following the UNC coaching search, with Lloyd now featured as the central character.

"You know, the sun may be shining on this team and me coaching it right now, but when it's shining on you, you got to fight like hell to protect it and build it," Lloyd added. "So, that's what I feel like my number one responsibility is, to fight to protect the program and fight to build it for those who came before me and for those that are going to follow after me, because you know what, Arizona is going to have another good coach after me. I promise you. The place is special."

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May has the Wolverines back in the Final Four for the first time since 2018 in his second season. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said this week he wants May to finish his career in Ann Arbor, but knows keeping an elite coach in tow will be difficult.

Buyout figures will also come into play for the Tar Heels in pursuit of active coaches. Lloyd's buyout is $11 million at Arizona, while May's number sits at $7 million.