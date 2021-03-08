The top-seeded UNC Greensboro Spartans look to secure their second NCAA Tournament bid in four years when they take on the seventh-seeded Mercer Bears in the 2021 SoCon Tournament Championship Game on Monday. The Spartans (20-8) won the Southern Conference regular-season title with a 13-5 record, just one-half game ahead of Wofford. The Bears (18-10) finished 8-9 in league play, but have won eight of their past 11 games.

Tip-off from Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. UNC Greensboro leads the all-time series 8-7, winning both games against Mercer this season. The Spartans are five-point favorites in the latest Mercer vs. UNC Greensboro odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 136.5.

Mercer vs. UNC Greensboro spread: UNC Greensboro -5

Mercer vs. UNC Greensboro over-under: 136.5 points

Mercer vs. UNC Greensboro money line: Mercer +180, UNC Greensboro -220

MER: Seeking its first-ever SoCon Tournament championship

UNCG: In 10 seasons under coach Wes Miller, the Spartans are 183-133

Why UNC Greensboro can cover



Powering the Spartans is senior guard Isaiah Miller, who has been dominant at times this season. He is averaging 19 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game. In Sunday's semifinal, he poured in a game-high 21 points, while grabbing seven rebounds. He also had 21 points in the quarterfinal win over The Citadel. He is averaging 25.5 points over the past four games, and has scored in double figures in 27 games, including 13 with 20 or more.

Also making his presence felt is sophomore guard Keyshaun Langley, who finished with 11 points in Sunday's victory. He has reached double figures in 12 games, including a season-high 21 at Elon on Dec. 19. Prior to the conference semifinals, he was averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Langley played in all 32 games last season, shooting a team-best 38.2 percent from 3-point range. His 36 steals ranked second on the team.

Why Mercer can cover

The Bears have a number of players who have stepped up their game of late, including sophomore guard Neftali Alvarez, who is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. In Sunday's conference tournament semifinal win over Virginia Military Institute, Alvarez powered Mercer with a team-high 23 points. He has reached double figures in 20 games, including four games of 20 or more. His most prolific game was a 24-point performance against Western Carolina on Jan. 16.

Another key to Mercer's success has been the play of senior guard Ross Cummings, who also averages 13.5 points per game, along with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Although he was held to just two points against VMI, he grabbed five rebounds. Cummings opened the tournament with a 17-point effort against Samford and has scored in double figures in 21 games. He scored a season-high 25 points in an overtime win over Samford on Feb. 8. Against UNC Greensboro, he reached double figures in both games, including 15 on Feb. 13.

