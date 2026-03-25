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🐏 Five things to know Wednesday

⚾ Do not miss this: 2026 MLB season preview

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As winter thaws into spring, another baseball season blossoms. The road to October starts now.

Last season saw the Dodgers become the first repeat World Series champion since the Yankees rattled off three straight from 1998 to 2000. Two of the five voters on our panel of baseball experts foresee an inevitable third title for Dave Roberts' club, but last year's AL champion and runner-up also got some love in the 2026 World Series picks.

Dodgers: 2 votes

2 votes Mariners: 2 votes

2 votes Blue Jays: 1 vote

Julian McWilliams is responsible for the lone Toronto selection, and he explained his thought process.

McWilliams: "The Blue Jays were two outs from a title last year and it's hard to see a path where they don't push through this time. Yes, I know it's hard, but they have the experience, the veterans, the youth and the hunger to bring it all together."

Here's everything else you need to get ready for Opening Day:

Bold predictions: We made one aggressive projection for each team, like the guess that White Sox newcomer Munetaka Murakami will emerge as the Home Run Derby champion.

We made one aggressive projection for each team, like the guess that newcomer will emerge as the Home Run Derby champion. Best bets: While Aaron Judge is the odds-on favorite to lead the majors in home runs and runs batted in, there's value in picking a couple of longshots.

While is the odds-on favorite to lead the majors in home runs and runs batted in, there's value in picking a couple of longshots. Rules refresher: Get ready for the major-league debut of the ABS challenge system, which allows players to appeal ball/strike calls. Here's how it works.

Get ready for the major-league debut of the ABS challenge system, which allows players to appeal ball/strike calls. Here's how it works. Fantasy outlook: Our fantasy baseball experts have questions for all 30 teams. Some answers will come more quickly than others.

🏀 March Madness refresh ahead of Sweet 16

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The NCAA Tournament is alive and well. More college basketball fans tuned into the first round of the men's tournament across CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV than ever before, obliterating viewership records. It's hard to complain with the on-court results, too. We witnessed a couple of first-round upsets, but not at the expense of fantastic matchups deeper into the bracket. The drama, like the viewership, was off the charts.

Here's to hoping the Sweet 16 (Thursday and Friday) is as thrilling as the first two rounds. Get ready for another dose of madness with these three excellent pieces from our college basketball writers.

Re-seeding the field: If the selection committee had to redo the seeding process for the next round, it may very well replace Duke with Arizona as the No. 1 overall seed.

If the selection committee had to redo the seeding process for the next round, it may very well replace with as the No. 1 overall seed. One reason to root for every team: Want to see history? Cheer for Nebraska, which is making its first Sweet 16 appearance. Or maybe you like redemption stories, in which case reigning national runner-up Houston is the team for you.

Want to see history? Cheer for which is making its first Sweet 16 appearance. Or maybe you like redemption stories, in which case reigning national runner-up is the team for you. NBA Draft stock watch: It's hard to watch Darius Acuff Jr. and not imagine him commanding offenses at the next level. He's one of the biggest risers on draft boards this March.

The women's tournament has been quite chalky thus far, but Virginia made itself the story of the first two rounds with its Cinderella run as the first team to roll from the First Four to the Sweet 16. Isabel Gonzalez explained why the Cavaliers were undoubtedly the biggest winners of the first weekend.

Gonzalez: "They are the only team in NCAA women's tournament history to win overtime games in the first and second round. Kymora Johnson had a game-high 28 points against Iowa and somehow played all 50 minutes."

The No. 1 seeds remain unbeaten and won each of their first eight combined games by at least 19 points. No. 9-seed USC took the brunt of that steamrolling in a 40-point loss to South Carolina, but don't let that fool you; the Trojans' future is bright.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

🏀 Hawks at Pistons, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Rangers at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Yankees at Giants, 8:05 p.m. on Netflix

🏀 Rockets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Portland Thorns FC at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network