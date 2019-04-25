UNC junior guard Seventh Woods announces he's transferring from Tar Heels program
Woods announced Thursday he'll finish his career elsewhere after three seasons at UNC
North Carolina junior guard Seventh Woods announced Thursday that he is leaving the Tar Heels program and plans to transfer elsewhere to finish his college career.
Woods, a former top-50 recruit whose senior mixtape brought him popularity before his college days, chose UNC as a recruit at a time when blue-chip recruits were steering away from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, due in part because of the then-ongoing NCAA probe related to academic misconduct.
"Two regular season championships, a National Championship and group of brothers that I would cherish for life," Woods said in his announcement. "I wouldn't go back and change any decision I've made but I do feel like it's time for a change, with that being said I plan on finishing my academic and basketball career elsewhere."
Woods was never able to lock up a consistent spot in North Carolina's rotation despite the hype and hubbub that followed him as a famous basketball recruit. In three seasons he averaged just 8.5 minutes, 1.4 assists and 1.7 points per game playing almost exclusively as a backup. He started one game in 2018-19.
Woods is the second point guard to leave North Carolina this offseason joining freshman starter Coby White, a projected first-round draft pick. The Tar Heels this week signed five-star Cole Anthony to take over the reins in 2019, and are also bringing in guards Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris as part of their top-10 recruiting class.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The best coaching hires from 2018
These five coaches made an impact in their first year on the job
-
Podcast: Bad day in court fo Zona
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Cole Anthony's commitment to North Carolina
-
Miller accused of cheating in video
Sean Miller, Arizona and Deandre Ayton came back into focus, and under scrutiny, Wednesday...
-
NBA Draft: Underclassmen leaving early
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for this...
-
Top 25 And 1: Virginia falls to No. 9
Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter are staying in the NBA Draft and that's bad news for...
-
UNC returns to landing 5-star recruits
UNC's recruiting has drastically improved since that NCAA cloud has lifted