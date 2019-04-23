UNC recruiting: Cole Anthony, the No. 3 player in the nation, commits to the Tar Heels

The nation's top uncommitted high school senior, five-star combo guard Cole Anthony, announced Tuesday morning he has ended his recruitment process and will play his college basketball for Roy Williams at North Carolina next season.

Anthony, the No. 3 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 ranked prospect at his position, picked the Tar Heels over Oregon, Notre Dame and Georgetown in an announcement that aired on ESPN.

"We pushed this decision back a lot," Anthony said. "We kept looking at other schools, but I always ended up going back to Carolina. It felt like family to me."

Anthony's pedigree as a prospect will fit right in at North Carolina, where Williams has made a five-star habit of late. Last year, five-stars Nassir Little and Coby White both signed with the Tar Heels out of high school before going one-and-done. This year, Anthony joins five-star center Armando Bacot, the No. 19 player in 2019, to headline UNC's class that also includes top-200 point guard Jeremiah Francis -- and likely isn't finished yet.

North Carolina remains in the hunt for five-star Precious Achiuwa, the No. 13 player in 2020 who is also considering Memphis, UConn, Syracuse, Kansas, St. John's, UCLA and Georgia.

Anthony is the son of former UNLV star and ex-NBA player Greg Anthony who parlayed his pedigree into stardom at Oak Hill Academy, where he became a nationally-known recruit. During his recruitment he garnered offers from UNC, Oregon, Kansas, Duke, UCLA and others. But UNC made him a top priority in the class for well over a year, and its staffs persistence -- along with openings to become an instant star thanks to White and Little's early departures -- made Chapel Hill his preferred landing spot.