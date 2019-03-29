UNC vs. Auburn in NCAA Tournament: Game prediction, Sweet 16 pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

No. 1 seed North Carolina will face No. 5 Auburn in the Midwest Regional semifinal on Friday. Luke Maye is one of three players left in the tournament who is averaging a double-double. Maye is averaging 18 points and 11.5 rebounds during the Tar Heels tournament run. UNC won its first round matchup over No. 16 seed Iona 88-73. In the second round, the Tar Heels defeated No. 9 seed Washington 81-59. UNC has grabbed 35 offensive rebounds in its two games, the most in the tournament.

No. 5 seed Auburn has shot its way to the Sweet 16. The Tigers have taken the most 3-pointers in the tournament, and are tied for first in 3-pointers made. It defeated No. 4 seed Kansas 89-75 in the second round, with the bulk of its scoring coming from two players. Jared Harper and Bryce Brown combined for 43 points in the win. The Tigers have not advanced to the Elite Eight since 1986.

So who wins on Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight and possibly qualify for the Final Four? Let's take a closer look at the information you need to know ahead of this critical showdown with picks from each of our college basketball experts.

Viewing information

When : Friday, 7:29 p.m.

: Friday, 7:29 p.m. Where : Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. TV : TBS

: TBS Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Predictions, picks

