UNC vs. Auburn in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Game prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream
The Tar Heels face the Tigers in a Midwest Regional semifinal
No. 1 seed North Carolina will face No. 5 Auburn in the Midwest Regional semifinal on Friday. Luke Maye is one of three players left in the tournament who is averaging a double-double. Maye is averaging 18 points and 11.5 rebounds during the Tar Heels tournament run. UNC won its first round matchup over No. 16 seed Iona 88-73. In the second round, the Tar Heels defeated No. 9 seed Washington 81-59. UNC has grabbed 35 offensive rebounds in its two games, the most in the tournament.
No. 5 seed Auburn has shot its way to the Sweet 16. The Tigers have taken the most 3-pointers in the tournament, and are tied for first in 3-pointers made. It defeated No. 4 seed Kansas 89-75 in the second round, with the bulk of its scoring coming from two players. Jared Harper and Bryce Brown combined for 43 points in the win. The Tigers have not advanced to the Elite Eight since 1986.
Viewing information
- When: Friday, 7:29 p.m.
- Where: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
- TV: TBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
Predictions, picks
-
