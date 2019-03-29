UNC vs. Auburn score: Live 2019 NCAA Tournament updates, Sweet 16 highlights, stream, TV info
Follow along with coverage of the Tar Heels and the Tigers in the Sweet 16 on Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's impossible to predict how any NCAA Tournament game will unfold; there's a reason there are zero remaining perfect brackets before the Elite Eight is even assembled. But on paper, Friday night's Sweet 16 matchup between No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 5 seed Auburn should be nothing if not entertaining.
The Tar Heels run up and down the court and score in bunches, while Auburn is in the midst of its hottest run of the season having scored 75 points or more in 10 of its last 11 games.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says the emphasis going in to the game Friday will be to limit UNC's opportunities to push the pace by getting back as quickly as possible in transition defense.
Dennis Dodd is in Kansas City and CBS Sports will be with you throughout the game on Friday night with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Viewing information
- When: Friday at 7:29 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: TBS
- Live stream: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)
UNC vs. Auburn live updates
Thanks for stopping by.
-
