UNC vs. Florida State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's UNC-FSU game
North Carolina's 88-72 win over No. 1 Duke on Wednesday set up a massive ACC showdown for Saturday as the eight-ranked Tar Heels welcome No. 16 Florida State into Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
The Seminoles have a wealth of momentum on their side. They've won eight in a row dating back to mid-January. But no win during that stretch could compare to what a win over a top-10 Carolina team would do for their resume.
North Carolina has its own fair share of good vibes coming in. After handing the top-ranked, Zion Williamson-less Blue Devils a 16-point defeat, it carries a two-game win streak into Saturday -- and is now winners of eight of the last nine games since mid-January.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: CBS, CBSSports.com (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: UNC -7.5
UNC hasn't been flawless on its home court this season, as Louisville and Virginia have both won at the Dean Dome. But with a Duke win on its mind and a potential 1 seed in its sights, I think it dispatches of the streaking Seminoles in a close one. If Luke Maye picks up where he left off against Duke, UNC should handle its business with ease to stay in contention for the ACC regular season title. Pick: North Carolina 85, Florida State 74
