Monday night's ACC matchup between North Carolina and Miami was abruptly postponed just two hours before tipoff Monday evening when video of two UNC players partying maskless Saturday surfaced following the team's win over rival Duke on Saturday, a source confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. The video, originally posted to Snapchat and subsequently posted to YouTube by The Daily Tar Heel, shows Tar Heels big men Armando Bacot and Day'Ron Sharpe partying with several individuals in an enclosed space, all of whom were not wearing masks.

The ACC did not explicitly cite the video as reason for the postponement, rather offering up a vague reasoning that concluded the decision was made after a mutual agreement.

"The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools, who mutually concluded the game could not move forward today," the ACC's statement said.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported the video featuring Bacot and Sharpe partying together without masks, and thus potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19 ahead of Monday's game, was indeed the reason for the postponement. The Miami Herald reported the Hurricanes were concerned about possible exposure the UNC players may have had at the party.

"There was a video that was out there with several of their players without masks at a party at 1 a.m. Sunday morning, which is less than 48 hours from our game," Miami coach Jim Larranaga, told The Herald. "Our president (Julio) Frenk is adamant that student-athletes are allowed to compete, but they've got to stay safe, social distance.

"Our guys have done a fantastic job. We have not had a single guy test positive and they were all unanimous that this isn't right. We have been quarantining, hibernating, whatever you want to call it, and we don't want to put ourselves in a position (to get the virus). We came to a decision that it's better to postpone the game."

UNC defeated Duke 91-87 Saturday evening, its seventh win in its last nine outings. After the game, students flooded Franklin Street against the wishes of UNC officials, culminating with pandemonium in the streets in the midst of the pandemic.

The Tar Heels are the last team in the latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection by Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm and are scheduled to play Saturday against No. 4 Virginia.