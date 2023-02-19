An ACC showdown featuress the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-10) going on the road to play the No. 23 NC State Wolfpack (20-7) on Sunday afternoon. North Carolina has lost four of its past five games. On Feb. 13, No. 15 Miami topped the Tar Heels 80-72. Likewise, NC State looks to find its groove. The Wolfpack have dropped two of their past three games. On Feb. 14, the Wolfpack fell to Syracuse 75-72.

Tip-off from PNC Arena in Raleigh is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack are 2-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. NC State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5.

North Carolina vs. NC State spread: Wolfpack -2

North Carolina vs. NC State over/under: 154.5 points

North Carolina vs. NC State money line: Wolfpack -135, Tar Heels +115

UNC: The Tar Heels are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six Sunday games

NCST: The Wolfpack are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six games following a straight-up loss

Why NC State can cover

Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith is the go-to option offensively for the Wolfpack. Smith has good length and quickness to beat the defender consistently. The North Carolina native owns a soft shooting touch with solid range. He's second on the team in points (18.3) with 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. On Feb. 11, Smith logged 17 points and six assists.

Senior Casey Morsell provides NC State with a strong and compact combo guard in the backcourt. Morsell has a good shooting stroke and lets it fly with confidence. He puts up 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and shoots 43% from deep. He's logged at least 16 points in three of his last four matchups. On Feb. 7, Morsell dropped 18 points and four 3-pointers.

Why North Carolina can cover

Senior forward Armando Bacot has broad shoulders to go with outstanding strength down low. Bacot does a great job setting screens, pulling down boards, and creating second-chance opportunities. The Virginia native leads the ACC in rebounds (11) and ranks fourth in scoring (17.4). In Feb. 11 contest against Clemson, Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior guard Caleb Love is an aggressive scoring force who has a downhill play style. Love likes to build up his speed and attack the lane consistently. He has the ability to finish with either hand at the basket. The Missouri native logs 17 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He has scored at least 20 points in three straight games. In his last outing, Love tallied 20 points and three rebounds.

