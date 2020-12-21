In-state foes meet up during the Monday college basketball schedule as the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks travel to take on the Campbell Fighting Camels. UNC Wilmington, which plays in the CAA, is 4-3 on the season. Campbell, a Big South member, is 4-2. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Fighting Camels as 0.5-point favorites in the latest UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell odds, down half a point from the opener. The over-under for total points expected is set at 142.5.

UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell spread: Campbell -0.5

UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell over-under: 142.5 points

Why UNC Wilmington can cover



The Seahawks went 10-22 with a 5-13 mark in the CAA last year and decided to move on from coach C.B. McGrath following that disappointing campaign. Takayo Siddle is in his first season and he's off to a 4-3 start. They've alternated wins and losses in their last four games and are coming off an 80-72 win over Norfolk State.

Guard Jaylen Sims is the focal point for the Seahawks, a team that is 3-3 against the spread when facing Division I competition. Sims leads the team with 20.7 points per game and is shooting a blistering 51.4 percent from 3-point range.

Why Campbell can cover

The Fighting Camels have seen a couple games postponed due to COVID-19, but they won four straight to open the campaign. They've lost two straight -- falling to Elon and NC State -- entering this contest, however. Jordan Whitfield averages 15.3 points per game and he's been on fire from beyond the arc, hitting 57.1 percent of his 3-pointers.

Forward Cedric Henderson Jr. averages 14.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest. After staying within the 20.5-point spread in the loss to NC State, the Fighting Camels are now 3-1 ATS on the season against Division I foes.

