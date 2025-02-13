We've got another exciting CAA matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the UNCW Seahawks host the Charleston Cougars. UNCW is 20-5 overall and 13-2 at home, while Charleston is 19-6 overall and 5-3 on the road. The Seahawks lead the all-time series with a 21-18 record, including victories in each of the last three meetings. UNC Wilmington is 15-8 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while College of Charleston is 14-10 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C. The Seahawks are favored by 6.5 points in the latest UNC-Wilmington vs. Charleston odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 150.5 points.

UNCW vs. Charleston spread: UNCW -6.5

UNCW vs. Charleston over/under: 150.5 points

UNCW vs. Charleston money line: UNCW: -268, Charleston: +216

Why UNC Wilmington can cover

Charleston is hoping to do what Drexel couldn't on Saturday: put an end to UNCW's winning streak, which now stands at eight games. UNC-Wilmington skirted by the Dragons, 81-79, on a last-second layup from Greedy Williams. Sean Moore was dominant for the Seahawks with 23 points and 15 boards, while Khamari McGriff had 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.

UNCW is now 6-2 ATS over its last eight games and is also 9-4 versus the spread as a home team this season. Meanwhile, College of Charleston has struggled versus the line as of late, covering in just two of its last seven contests. The Seahawks have an experienced squad as every member of their nine-man rotation is an upperclassman. This veteran team has a prolific offense that leads the CAA in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and rebounds per game while ranking second in points per game.

Why Charleston can cover

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Charleston ultimately got the result it hoped for on Saturday. it came out on top against the Elon Phoenix by a score of 88-83. Charleston got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ante Brzovic out in front who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Derrin Boyd, who earned 24 points plus three steals.

After making All-CAA First-Team a year ago, Brzovic is in the running to be named the conference's Player of the Year this season. He's averaging 19 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 blocks while knocking down over 54% of his shots from the field. Additionally, the Cougars have three other players averaging over 11 points per game, with Deywilk Tavarez (14.1 ppg) knocking down 43.9% of his 3-point attempts. UNCW has a strong offense, but the only team it is looking up to in terms of ppg in conference play is Charleston, who tops the CAA with 77.8 points per game.

