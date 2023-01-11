Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: College of Charleston 16-1; UNC-Wilmington 14-3

What to Know

The #22 College of Charleston Cougars haven't won a game against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. College of Charleston and UNC-Wilmington will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cougars didn't have too much trouble with the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at home this past Saturday as they won 75-64. College of Charleston got double-digit scores from four players: forward Ben Burnham (13), guard Dalton Bolon (13), guard Ryan Larson (12), and forward Ante Brzovic (11).

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the North Carolina A&T Aggies this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 66-61 win. UNC-Wilmington can attribute much of their success to guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes, who had 25 points along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, College of Charleston is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought the Cougars up to 16-1 and the Seahawks to 14-3. College of Charleston is 14-1 after wins this season, UNC-Wilmington 12-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UNC-Wilmington have won ten out of their last 15 games against College of Charleston.