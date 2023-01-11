Who's Playing
College of Charleston @ UNC-Wilmington
Current Records: College of Charleston 16-1; UNC-Wilmington 14-3
What to Know
The #22 College of Charleston Cougars haven't won a game against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. College of Charleston and UNC-Wilmington will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Cougars didn't have too much trouble with the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at home this past Saturday as they won 75-64. College of Charleston got double-digit scores from four players: forward Ben Burnham (13), guard Dalton Bolon (13), guard Ryan Larson (12), and forward Ante Brzovic (11).
Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the North Carolina A&T Aggies this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 66-61 win. UNC-Wilmington can attribute much of their success to guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes, who had 25 points along with six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, College of Charleston is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The wins brought the Cougars up to 16-1 and the Seahawks to 14-3. College of Charleston is 14-1 after wins this season, UNC-Wilmington 12-1.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UNC-Wilmington have won ten out of their last 15 games against College of Charleston.
- Mar 07, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 60 vs. College of Charleston 57
- Feb 12, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 85 vs. College of Charleston 79
- Jan 17, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 86 vs. College of Charleston 78
- Feb 22, 2020 - UNC-Wilmington 68 vs. College of Charleston 55
- Jan 25, 2020 - UNC-Wilmington 72 vs. College of Charleston 70
- Mar 02, 2019 - College of Charleston 70 vs. UNC-Wilmington 61
- Dec 29, 2018 - College of Charleston 73 vs. UNC-Wilmington 66
- Feb 17, 2018 - College of Charleston 88 vs. UNC-Wilmington 74
- Jan 18, 2018 - College of Charleston 80 vs. UNC-Wilmington 76
- Mar 06, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 78 vs. College of Charleston 69
- Feb 02, 2017 - College of Charleston 67 vs. UNC-Wilmington 66
- Jan 19, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 65 vs. College of Charleston 59
- Mar 05, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 66 vs. College of Charleston 64
- Feb 20, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 59 vs. College of Charleston 55
- Jan 30, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 65 vs. College of Charleston 55