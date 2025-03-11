The champion of the Colonial Athletic Association will be crowned on Tuesday night when the No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington Seahawks take on the No. 12 seed Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. UNC Wilmington has defeated Hampton and Charleston on its run to the CAA Tournament final, while Delaware has been on a whirlwind four-game run where it beat Stony Brook and then upset Campbell, William & Mary and Towson. UNC Wilmington is now 26-7 overall on the season and 20-11 against the spread while Delaware is 16-19 and 15-19 against the number.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at CareFirst Arena in Washington D.C. The Seahawks are 8.5-point favorites in the latest UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5.

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware spread: UNC Wilmington -8.5

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware over/under: 148.5 points

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware money line: UNC Wilmington -398, Delaware +310

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

The Seahawks have won five games in a row entering Tuesday's CAA championship game. They won a 68-67 nailbiter over Charleston on Monday night thanks to 24 points from fifth-year guard Donovan Newby. The Milwaukee transfer is now in his third year with the program and he's leading the team in scoring (14.5 ppg).

UNC Wilmington failed to cover the spread as 4.5-point favorites on Monday night, but had covered in each of its previous four games. Takayo Siddle's squad has beaten Delaware three times in a row head-to-head and is also 2-1 against the spread in those games.

Meanwhile, Delaware has been the Cinderella of the 2025 CAA Tournament. The Fightin' Blue Hens beat No. 13 seed Stony Brook 80-76 in the first round and has gone on to dominate three higher-seeded teams since then. Delaware beat No. 5 seed Campbell 79-62, No. 4 seed William & Mary 100-78 and No. 1 seed Towson 82-72, despite being underdogs in all three games.

Erik Timko led Delaware with 15 points in the win over Towson on Monday and there were six players who reached double-figures in scoring. Delaware shot 55.1% from the floor in the victory while holding Towson to just 40.3% shooting as a team. Leading scorer John Camden had 36 points in the win over William & Mary on Sunday and is averaging 16.9 points per game this season.

