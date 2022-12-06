Who's Playing

East Carolina @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: East Carolina 6-3; UNC-Wilmington 6-3

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will take on the East Carolina Pirates at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Last Wednesday, the Seahawks narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 60-58. It took four tries, but UNC-Wilmington can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Meanwhile, East Carolina beat the Campbell Fighting Camels 79-69 this past Friday.

UNC-Wilmington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 6-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC-Wilmington ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.4 on average. Less enviably, East Carolina is stumbling into the game with the 45th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Pirates.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Odds

The Seahawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

East Carolina have won three out of their last five games against UNC-Wilmington.