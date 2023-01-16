Who's Playing

Elon @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Elon 2-16; UNC-Wilmington 14-5

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Seahawks were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the William & Mary Tribe. This was hardly the result UNC-Wilmington or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over William & Mary heading into this contest. Despite the loss, UNC-Wilmington got a solid performance out of forward Trazarien White, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Elon lost to the College of Charleston Cougars on the road by a decisive 78-60 margin. Elon's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Max Mackinnon, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 boards.

UNC-Wilmington is now 14-5 while the Phoenix sit at 2-16. The Seahawks are 2-2 after losses this year, Elon 1-14.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Wilmington have won nine out of their last 16 games against Elon.