Who's Playing
Elon @ UNC-Wilmington
Current Records: Elon 2-16; UNC-Wilmington 14-5
What to Know
The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Seahawks were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the William & Mary Tribe. This was hardly the result UNC-Wilmington or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over William & Mary heading into this contest. Despite the loss, UNC-Wilmington got a solid performance out of forward Trazarien White, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Elon lost to the College of Charleston Cougars on the road by a decisive 78-60 margin. Elon's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Max Mackinnon, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 boards.
UNC-Wilmington is now 14-5 while the Phoenix sit at 2-16. The Seahawks are 2-2 after losses this year, Elon 1-14.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Wilmington have won nine out of their last 16 games against Elon.
- Jan 04, 2023 - UNC-Wilmington 81 vs. Elon 66
- Mar 06, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 75 vs. Elon 58
- Feb 03, 2022 - Elon 78 vs. UNC-Wilmington 65
- Jan 12, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 73 vs. Elon 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - Elon 80 vs. UNC-Wilmington 77
- Feb 06, 2020 - Elon 62 vs. UNC-Wilmington 56
- Jan 11, 2020 - Elon 80 vs. UNC-Wilmington 63
- Mar 09, 2019 - UNC-Wilmington 93 vs. Elon 86
- Feb 21, 2019 - Elon 84 vs. UNC-Wilmington 77
- Jan 26, 2019 - Elon 89 vs. UNC-Wilmington 82
- Feb 15, 2018 - UNC-Wilmington 87 vs. Elon 63
- Jan 11, 2018 - UNC-Wilmington 80 vs. Elon 78
- Feb 11, 2017 - Elon 77 vs. UNC-Wilmington 76
- Jan 02, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 79 vs. Elon 63
- Feb 11, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 86 vs. Elon 82
- Jan 14, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 91 vs. Elon 82