Who's Playing
Elon @ UNC-Wilmington
Current Records: Elon 2-16; UNC-Wilmington 14-5
What to Know
The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It was close but no cigar for the Seahawks as they fell 69-67 to the William & Mary Tribe this past Saturday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: UNC-Wilmington was far and away the favorite. Forward Trazarien White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the game between Elon and the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Phoenix falling 78-60. A silver lining for Elon was the play of guard Max Mackinnon, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.
This next matchup looks promising for UNC-Wilmington, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The losses put UNC-Wilmington at 14-5 and Elon at 2-16. The Seahawks are 2-2 after losses this year, the Phoenix 1-14.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UNC-Wilmington have won nine out of their last 16 games against Elon.
- Jan 04, 2023 - UNC-Wilmington 81 vs. Elon 66
- Mar 06, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 75 vs. Elon 58
- Feb 03, 2022 - Elon 78 vs. UNC-Wilmington 65
- Jan 12, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 73 vs. Elon 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - Elon 80 vs. UNC-Wilmington 77
- Feb 06, 2020 - Elon 62 vs. UNC-Wilmington 56
- Jan 11, 2020 - Elon 80 vs. UNC-Wilmington 63
- Mar 09, 2019 - UNC-Wilmington 93 vs. Elon 86
- Feb 21, 2019 - Elon 84 vs. UNC-Wilmington 77
- Jan 26, 2019 - Elon 89 vs. UNC-Wilmington 82
- Feb 15, 2018 - UNC-Wilmington 87 vs. Elon 63
- Jan 11, 2018 - UNC-Wilmington 80 vs. Elon 78
- Feb 11, 2017 - Elon 77 vs. UNC-Wilmington 76
- Jan 02, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 79 vs. Elon 63
- Feb 11, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 86 vs. Elon 82
- Jan 14, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 91 vs. Elon 82