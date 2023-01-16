Who's Playing

Elon @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Elon 2-16; UNC-Wilmington 14-5

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Elon Phoenix at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for the Seahawks as they fell 69-67 to the William & Mary Tribe this past Saturday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: UNC-Wilmington was far and away the favorite. Forward Trazarien White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Elon and the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Phoenix falling 78-60. A silver lining for Elon was the play of guard Max Mackinnon, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.

This next matchup looks promising for UNC-Wilmington, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put UNC-Wilmington at 14-5 and Elon at 2-16. The Seahawks are 2-2 after losses this year, the Phoenix 1-14.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UNC-Wilmington have won nine out of their last 16 games against Elon.