Who's Playing

Hampton @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Hampton 3-10; UNC-Wilmington 11-3

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Seahawks and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNC-Wilmington will be strutting in after a victory while Hampton will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Wednesday, UNC-Wilmington wrapped up 2022 with a 68-55 win over the Monmouth Hawks. Forward Trazarien White (16 points) was the top scorer for UNC-Wilmington.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Hampton on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 89-61 defeat to the College of Charleston Cougars. One thing holding the Pirates back was the mediocre play of guard Russell Dean, who did not have his best game: he finished with 15 points on 6-for-20 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

The Seahawks are now 11-3 while Hampton sits at 3-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC-Wilmington ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average. Less enviably, Hampton is stumbling into the matchup with the 32nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.