Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Jacksonville 5-2; UNC-Wilmington 7-3

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins are on the road again Saturday and play against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The VCU Rams typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Dolphins proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville took down VCU 73-62. Guard Kevion Nolan was the offensive standout of the matchup for Jacksonville, picking up 20 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the East Carolina Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday UNC-Wilmington proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Wilmington enjoyed a cozy 74-61 win over the Pirates. Among those leading the charge for the Seahawks was forward Trazarien White, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards.

The wins brought the Dolphins up to 5-2 and UNC-Wilmington to 7-3. Jacksonville is 3-1 after wins this year, UNC-Wilmington 5-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.