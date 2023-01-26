Who's Playing

Monmouth @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Monmouth 1-19; UNC-Wilmington 16-6

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Seahawks and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNC-Wilmington will be strutting in after a win while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between UNC-Wilmington and the Stony Brook Seawolves this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UNC-Wilmington wrapped it up with a 62-51 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, Monmouth ended up a good deal behind the Hampton Pirates when they played this past Saturday, losing 83-66.

UNC-Wilmington is now 16-6 while the Hawks sit at 1-19. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.9 on average. Less enviably, Monmouth is 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Series History

UNC-Wilmington won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.