Who's Playing
Northeastern @ UNC-Wilmington
Current Records: Northeastern 8-15; UNC-Wilmington 19-7
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Northeastern Huskies will be on the road. Northeastern and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Huskies received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 72-53 to the Hofstra Pride. The top scorer for Northeastern was guard Jahmyl Telfort (16 points).
Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 93-61 bruising that UNC-Wilmington suffered against the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday.
Northeastern is expected to lose this next one by 9. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Northeastern at 8-15 and the Seahawks at 19-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Huskies are stumbling into the contest with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average. UNC-Wilmington's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northeastern have won eight out of their last 15 games against UNC-Wilmington.
- Jan 27, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 67 vs. Northeastern 62
- Jan 24, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 74 vs. Northeastern 68
- Feb 13, 2020 - Northeastern 71 vs. UNC-Wilmington 63
- Jan 18, 2020 - UNC-Wilmington 76 vs. Northeastern 74
- Mar 10, 2019 - Northeastern 80 vs. UNC-Wilmington 59
- Feb 14, 2019 - Northeastern 81 vs. UNC-Wilmington 77
- Jan 19, 2019 - Northeastern 88 vs. UNC-Wilmington 71
- Mar 05, 2018 - Northeastern 79 vs. UNC-Wilmington 52
- Feb 03, 2018 - Northeastern 107 vs. UNC-Wilmington 100
- Jan 13, 2018 - Northeastern 81 vs. UNC-Wilmington 77
- Feb 25, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 74 vs. Northeastern 65
- Feb 16, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 66 vs. Northeastern 65
- Mar 06, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 73 vs. Northeastern 70
- Feb 06, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 90 vs. Northeastern 73
- Jan 02, 2016 - Northeastern 65 vs. UNC-Wilmington 63