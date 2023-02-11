Who's Playing

Northeastern @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Northeastern 8-15; UNC-Wilmington 19-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Northeastern Huskies will be on the road. Northeastern and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Huskies received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 72-53 to the Hofstra Pride. The top scorer for Northeastern was guard Jahmyl Telfort (16 points).

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 93-61 bruising that UNC-Wilmington suffered against the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday.

Northeastern is expected to lose this next one by 9. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Northeastern at 8-15 and the Seahawks at 19-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Huskies are stumbling into the contest with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average. UNC-Wilmington's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northeastern have won eight out of their last 15 games against UNC-Wilmington.