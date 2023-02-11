Who's Playing
Northeastern @ UNC-Wilmington
Current Records: Northeastern 8-15; UNC-Wilmington 19-7
What to Know
The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks won both of their matches against the Northeastern Huskies last season (74-68 and 67-62) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Seahawks and Northeastern will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 93-61, which was the final score in UNC-Wilmington's tilt against the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Northeastern ended up a good deal behind the Hofstra Pride when they played on Wednesday, losing 72-53. Guard Jahmyl Telfort (16 points) was the top scorer for Northeastern.
UNC-Wilmington is now 19-7 while Northeastern sits at 8-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.5 on average. Less enviably, the Huskies are 26th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northeastern have won eight out of their last 15 games against UNC-Wilmington.
- Jan 27, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 67 vs. Northeastern 62
- Jan 24, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 74 vs. Northeastern 68
- Feb 13, 2020 - Northeastern 71 vs. UNC-Wilmington 63
- Jan 18, 2020 - UNC-Wilmington 76 vs. Northeastern 74
- Mar 10, 2019 - Northeastern 80 vs. UNC-Wilmington 59
- Feb 14, 2019 - Northeastern 81 vs. UNC-Wilmington 77
- Jan 19, 2019 - Northeastern 88 vs. UNC-Wilmington 71
- Mar 05, 2018 - Northeastern 79 vs. UNC-Wilmington 52
- Feb 03, 2018 - Northeastern 107 vs. UNC-Wilmington 100
- Jan 13, 2018 - Northeastern 81 vs. UNC-Wilmington 77
- Feb 25, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 74 vs. Northeastern 65
- Feb 16, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 66 vs. Northeastern 65
- Mar 06, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 73 vs. Northeastern 70
- Feb 06, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 90 vs. Northeastern 73
- Jan 02, 2016 - Northeastern 65 vs. UNC-Wilmington 63