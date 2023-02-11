Who's Playing

Northeastern @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Northeastern 8-15; UNC-Wilmington 19-7

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks won both of their matches against the Northeastern Huskies last season (74-68 and 67-62) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Seahawks and Northeastern will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 93-61, which was the final score in UNC-Wilmington's tilt against the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Northeastern ended up a good deal behind the Hofstra Pride when they played on Wednesday, losing 72-53. Guard Jahmyl Telfort (16 points) was the top scorer for Northeastern.

UNC-Wilmington is now 19-7 while Northeastern sits at 8-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.5 on average. Less enviably, the Huskies are 26th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Series History

Northeastern have won eight out of their last 15 games against UNC-Wilmington.