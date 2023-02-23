Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Stony Brook 10-19; UNC-Wilmington 21-8

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Seahawks and the Stony Brook Seawolves will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

UNC-Wilmington came up short against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens this past Saturday, falling 75-66.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Stony Brook as they fell 68-65 to the Hofstra Pride this past Saturday.

The losses put UNC-Wilmington at 21-8 and Stony Brook at 10-19. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC-Wilmington enters the game with only 64 points allowed per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Seawolves are worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Wilmington won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.