Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Stony Brook 10-19; UNC-Wilmington 21-8

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seawolves and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for Stony Brook as they fell 68-65 to the Hofstra Pride on Saturday.

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington came up short against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday, falling 75-66.

Stony Brook have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put Stony Brook at 10-19 and UNC-Wilmington at 21-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Seawolves are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.2 on average. The Seahawks' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 64 points allowed per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 10-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Seahawks slightly, as the game opened with the Seahawks as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNC-Wilmington won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.