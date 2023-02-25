Who's Playing

Towson @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Towson 19-11; UNC-Wilmington 22-8

What to Know

The Towson Tigers' road trip will continue as they head to Raiford G. Trask Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNC-Wilmington winning the first 81-77 on the road and the Tigers taking the second 79-55.

Towson came up short against the College of Charleston Cougars on Thursday, falling 83-75. One thing holding Towson back was the mediocre play of guard Cam Holden, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington netted a 76-69 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves on Thursday. Guard Jamarii Thomas was the offensive standout of the matchup for UNC-Wilmington, picking up 26 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tigers are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

UNC-Wilmington's victory lifted them to 22-8 while Towson's defeat dropped them down to 19-11. We'll see if the Seahawks can repeat their recent success or if Towson bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Towson have won eight out of their last 14 games against UNC-Wilmington.