The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks travel to take on the Towson Tigers in CAA action that gets the Monday college basketball schedule underway at 2 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 6-3 overall this season but this will be their CAA opener after COVID-19 concerns postponed three other scheduled conference matchups. The Tigers are 1-5 on the season and 0-1 in CAA play.

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson spread: UNC Wilmington -2

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson over-under: 143.5

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson money line: UNC Wilmington -135; Towson +115

What you need to know about UNC Wilmington



COVID-19 concerns postponed three straight conference games for the Seahawks -- two that were scheduled against Drexel and one against James Madison. But before that, the Seahawks were playing well, winning four out of five with their only loss coming at Ole Miss during that span.

Guard Jaylen Sims leads the way with 19.5 points per game, followed by guard Ty Gadsden, who averages 16.9. As a team, UNC Wilmington is shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range.

What you need to know about Towson

The Tigers have also seen plenty of schedule disruptions due to the pandemic with six total games either cancelled or postponed thus far. Their only win came against Coppin State. Despite the overall slow start, Towson has stuck around in most games. The Tigers have only lost by more than 11 points one time, and that was against then-No. 4 Virginia in a season-opening 89-54 loss.

Leading scorer Zane Martin (14.2 ppg) didn't play in Towson's last game and his status is uncertain for Monday. Guard Nicolas Timberlake (12.8 ppg) and forward Charles Thompson (8.7 ppg) are among the other big contributors on the offensive end.

