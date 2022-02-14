Who's Playing
William & Mary @ UNC-Wilmington
Current Records: William & Mary 5-21; UNC-Wilmington 17-7
What to Know
The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNC-Wilmington is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Seahawks beat the College of Charleston Cougars 85-79 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the contest between William & Mary and the James Madison Dukes this past Saturday was not particularly close, with William & Mary falling 69-55.
UNC-Wilmington's win lifted them to 17-7 while William & Mary's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 5-21. We'll see if UNC-Wilmington can repeat their recent success or if William & Mary bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
William & Mary have won seven out of their last 13 games against UNC-Wilmington.
- Feb 05, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 92 vs. William & Mary 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - William & Mary 73 vs. UNC-Wilmington 60
- Feb 08, 2020 - UNC-Wilmington 70 vs. William & Mary 64
- Jan 09, 2020 - William & Mary 79 vs. UNC-Wilmington 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - William & Mary 71 vs. UNC-Wilmington 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - UNC-Wilmington 93 vs. William & Mary 88
- Feb 22, 2018 - William & Mary 96 vs. UNC-Wilmington 83
- Jan 27, 2018 - William & Mary 84 vs. UNC-Wilmington 81
- Mar 05, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 105 vs. William & Mary 94
- Jan 28, 2017 - William & Mary 96 vs. UNC-Wilmington 78
- Jan 12, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 101 vs. William & Mary 77
- Feb 18, 2016 - William & Mary 87 vs. UNC-Wilmington 69
- Jan 16, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 97 vs. William & Mary 94