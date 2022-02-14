Who's Playing

William & Mary @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: William & Mary 5-21; UNC-Wilmington 17-7

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNC-Wilmington is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Seahawks beat the College of Charleston Cougars 85-79 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between William & Mary and the James Madison Dukes this past Saturday was not particularly close, with William & Mary falling 69-55.

UNC-Wilmington's win lifted them to 17-7 while William & Mary's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 5-21. We'll see if UNC-Wilmington can repeat their recent success or if William & Mary bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

William & Mary have won seven out of their last 13 games against UNC-Wilmington.