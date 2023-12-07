Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 3-3, UNCG 6-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will head out on the road to face off against the UNCG Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium. Eastern Kentucky might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Kentucky found out the hard way. They took a 79-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hilltoppers. Eastern Kentucky has not had much luck with Western Kentucky recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, UNCG had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Friday. They put a hurting on the Pacers at home to the tune of 88-56. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for UNCG's 58-point performance the match before.

Their wins bumped the Colonels to 3-3 and the Hilltoppers to 6-3.

Eastern Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UNCG is a solid 7-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Spartans slightly, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.