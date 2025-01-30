Halftime Report

UNCG has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 30-29 lead against ETSU.

UNCG came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: ETSU 12-9, UNCG 13-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCG and ETSU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium. The Spartans are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

UNCG is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 60-57 win over VMI on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Spartans have posted against the Keydets since February 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, ETSU couldn't handle Chattanooga on Saturday and fell 71-63.

Even though they lost, ETSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

UNCG is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for ETSU, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNCG has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UNCG came up short against ETSU when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 73-62. Will UNCG have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UNCG is a slight 1.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

UNCG and ETSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.