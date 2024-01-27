Who's Playing
Mercer Bears @ UNCG Spartans
Current Records: Mercer 8-12, UNCG 15-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
What to Know
UNCG is 8-2 against Mercer since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UNCG ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Catamounts and snuck past 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, Mercer's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 68-66. The over/under was set at 134.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
The Spartans are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for the Bears, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-12 record this season.
UNCG took their victory against Mercer when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 69-49. With UNCG ahead 41-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Series History
UNCG has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.
- Feb 02, 2023 - UNCG 69 vs. Mercer 49
- Jan 21, 2023 - UNCG 59 vs. Mercer 48
- Feb 13, 2022 - Mercer 73 vs. UNCG 64
- Jan 15, 2022 - Mercer 58 vs. UNCG 49
- Mar 08, 2021 - UNCG 69 vs. Mercer 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. Mercer 74
- Jan 27, 2021 - UNCG 81 vs. Mercer 68
- Feb 15, 2020 - UNCG 67 vs. Mercer 55
- Jan 01, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Mercer 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - UNCG 74 vs. Mercer 47