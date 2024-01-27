Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Mercer 8-12, UNCG 15-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCG is 8-2 against Mercer since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UNCG ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Catamounts and snuck past 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Mercer's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 68-66. The over/under was set at 134.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Spartans are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for the Bears, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-12 record this season.

UNCG took their victory against Mercer when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 69-49. With UNCG ahead 41-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

UNCG has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.