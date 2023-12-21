Who's Playing

VA-Lynchburg Dragons @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: VA-Lynchburg 0-6, UNCG 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UNCG is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the VA-Lynchburg Dragons at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Spartans couldn't handle the Panthers and fell 74-63. UNCG has not had much luck with High Point recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, VA-Lynchburg's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their ninth straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 99-50 loss at the hands of the Tribe. VA-Lynchburg was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, VA-Lynchburg struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as William & Mary posted 24 assists.

The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 8-3. As for the Dragons, their defeat was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-6.