Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Western Carolina 19-8, UNCG 19-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Carolina is 1-9 against the Spartans since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Catamounts beat the Buccaneers 70-65. The victory was just what Western Carolina needed coming off of a 88-62 loss in their prior match.

Wofford typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday UNCG proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Terriers by a score of 58-47. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNCG.

The Catamounts' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-8. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to an identical 19-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Western Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-5 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

UNCG is a 3.5-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Spartans slightly, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

UNCG has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.