Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between UNCG and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Wofford 41-30.
UNCG came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Wofford Terriers @ UNCG Spartans
Current Records: Wofford 11-7, UNCG 13-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Wofford and UNCG are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. Wofford has insisted on making their lastfive contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 4-1 during that stretch of close contests.
Last Wednesday, the Terriers had just enough and edged the Buccaneers out 75-73. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, the Spartans earned a 73-67 victory over the Bulldogs on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNCG.
The Terriers' win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Spartans, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Wofford and UNCG are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wofford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Wofford barely slipped by UNCG in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 67-66. Will Wofford repeat their success, or does UNCG have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UNCG is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 138.5 points.
Series History
UNCG and Wofford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Wofford 67 vs. UNCG 66
- Feb 12, 2023 - UNCG 97 vs. Wofford 89
- Dec 31, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Wofford 64
- Jan 29, 2022 - Wofford 85 vs. UNCG 66
- Jan 10, 2022 - UNCG 58 vs. Wofford 54
- Jan 09, 2021 - Wofford 48 vs. UNCG 45
- Jan 06, 2021 - UNCG 84 vs. Wofford 75
- Feb 19, 2020 - UNCG 83 vs. Wofford 79
- Jan 04, 2020 - Wofford 98 vs. UNCG 92
- Mar 11, 2019 - Wofford 70 vs. UNCG 58