Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UNCG and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Wofford 41-30.

UNCG came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Wofford 11-7, UNCG 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wofford and UNCG are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. Wofford has insisted on making their lastfive contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 4-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Wednesday, the Terriers had just enough and edged the Buccaneers out 75-73. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Spartans earned a 73-67 victory over the Bulldogs on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNCG.

The Terriers' win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Spartans, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Wofford and UNCG are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wofford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wofford barely slipped by UNCG in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 67-66. Will Wofford repeat their success, or does UNCG have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNCG is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

UNCG and Wofford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.