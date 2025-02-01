Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Wofford 11-11, UNCG 14-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: First Horizon Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

First Horizon Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the UNCG Spartans and the Wofford Terriers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Horizon Coliseum. The Spartans will be strutting in after a win while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Wednesday, UNCG earned a 70-65 victory over ETSU. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spartans.

UNCG's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kenyon Giles, who went 10 for 18 en route to 23 points, and Donovan Atwell, who had 16 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wofford on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of VMI. The Terriers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kyler Filewich, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Dillon Bailey, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Even though they lost, Wofford smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VMI only pulled down seven.

UNCG has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for Wofford, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: UNCG has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNCG came out on top in a nail-biter against Wofford in their previous meeting on January 1st, sneaking past 68-66. Does UNCG have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wofford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.