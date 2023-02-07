Who's Playing
E. Tennessee State @ UNCG
Current Records: E. Tennessee State 9-16; UNCG 16-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the UNCG Spartans are heading back home. The Spartans and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNCG winning the first 80-76 on the road and E. Tennessee State taking the second 73-69.
If there were any doubts why UNCG was a heavy favorite Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday by a conclusive 79-59 score. UNCG got double-digit scores from five players: guard Keyshaun Langley (19), guard Keondre Kennedy (18), guard Joryam Saizonou (14), forward Bas Leyte (10), and forward Mohammed Abdulsalam (10).
Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-62 to the Samford Bulldogs. Guard Jordan King had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 38 minutes on the court.
UNCG's win lifted them to 16-9 while E. Tennessee State's defeat dropped them down to 9-16. In UNCG's victory, Keyshaun Langley had 19 points and Keondre Kennedy had 18 points along with five boards. We'll see if the Buccaneers have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNCG have won nine out of their last 17 games against E. Tennessee State.
- Feb 27, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 73 vs. UNCG 69
- Jan 26, 2022 - UNCG 80 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Mar 07, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. E. Tennessee State 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - UNCG 85 vs. E. Tennessee State 74
- Jan 02, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. UNCG 61
- Feb 01, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 82 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 08, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 64 vs. UNCG 57
- Feb 24, 2019 - UNCG 60 vs. E. Tennessee State 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - UNCG 75 vs. E. Tennessee State 68
- Mar 05, 2018 - UNCG 62 vs. E. Tennessee State 47
- Feb 12, 2018 - UNCG 74 vs. E. Tennessee State 56
- Jan 11, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 68 vs. UNCG 58
- Mar 06, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 79 vs. UNCG 74
- Feb 27, 2017 - UNCG 72 vs. E. Tennessee State 66
- Jan 12, 2017 - UNCG 83 vs. E. Tennessee State 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 68 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 09, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 86 vs. UNCG 83