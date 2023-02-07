Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ UNCG

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 9-16; UNCG 16-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UNCG Spartans are heading back home. The Spartans and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNCG winning the first 80-76 on the road and E. Tennessee State taking the second 73-69.

If there were any doubts why UNCG was a heavy favorite Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday by a conclusive 79-59 score. UNCG got double-digit scores from five players: guard Keyshaun Langley (19), guard Keondre Kennedy (18), guard Joryam Saizonou (14), forward Bas Leyte (10), and forward Mohammed Abdulsalam (10).

Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-62 to the Samford Bulldogs. Guard Jordan King had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 38 minutes on the court.

UNCG's win lifted them to 16-9 while E. Tennessee State's defeat dropped them down to 9-16. In UNCG's victory, Keyshaun Langley had 19 points and Keondre Kennedy had 18 points along with five boards. We'll see if the Buccaneers have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won nine out of their last 17 games against E. Tennessee State.