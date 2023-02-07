Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ UNCG

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 9-16; UNCG 16-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UNCG Spartans are heading back home. UNCG and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spartans winning the first 80-76 on the road and E. Tennessee State taking the second 73-69.

UNCG took their contest against the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday by a conclusive 79-59 score. UNCG got double-digit scores from five players: guard Keyshaun Langley (19), guard Keondre Kennedy (18), guard Joryam Saizonou (14), forward Bas Leyte (10), and forward Mohammed Abdulsalam (10).

Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State lost to the Samford Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 73-62 margin. Guard Jordan King wasn't much of a difference maker for the Buccaneers; King finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 38 minutes on the court.

The Spartans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their 11 home games.

UNCG's victory lifted them to 16-9 while E. Tennessee State's defeat dropped them down to 9-16. In UNCG's win, Keyshaun Langley had 19 points and Keondre Kennedy had 18 points in addition to five rebounds. We'll see if E. Tennessee State have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 10-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UNCG have won nine out of their last 17 games against E. Tennessee State.