Who's Playing

Marshall @ UNCG

Current Records: Marshall 9-1; UNCG 4-6

What to Know

After three games on the road, the UNCG Spartans are heading back home. They will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum. Marshall will be strutting in after a victory while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a loss.

UNCG came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, falling 65-58. One thing holding UNCG back was the mediocre play of guard Dante Treacy, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Marshall was able to grind out a solid win over the Robert Morris Colonials this past Saturday, winning 69-60.

UNCG is now 4-6 while the Thundering Herd sit at 9-1. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans have only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Marshall's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 82.1 points per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.