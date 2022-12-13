Who's Playing

Marshall @ UNCG

Current Records: Marshall 9-1; UNCG 4-6

What to Know

After three games on the road, the UNCG Spartans are heading back home. They will square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum. Marshall will be strutting in after a win while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a loss.

UNCG came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, falling 65-58. Guard Dante Treacy had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd were able to grind out a solid victory over the Robert Morris Colonials this past Saturday, winning 69-60.

UNCG is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

UNCG is now 4-6 while Marshall sits at 9-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spartans have only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Thundering Herd's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 82.1 points per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.