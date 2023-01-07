Who's Playing
Samford @ UNCG
Current Records: Samford 9-7; UNCG 9-7
What to Know
The UNCG Spartans lost both of their matches to the Samford Bulldogs last season on scores of 49-55 and 64-66, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Spartans and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
UNCG strolled past the Chattanooga Mocs with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 73-61.
Meanwhile, the VMI Keydets typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford walked away with an 87-78 victory.
The Spartans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
Odds
The Spartans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UNCG have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Samford.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Samford 66 vs. UNCG 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - Samford 55 vs. UNCG 49
- Jan 22, 2022 - UNCG 61 vs. Samford 58
- Jan 16, 2021 - UNCG 82 vs. Samford 70
- Jan 14, 2021 - UNCG 87 vs. Samford 63
- Feb 09, 2020 - UNCG 95 vs. Samford 67
- Jan 25, 2020 - UNCG 70 vs. Samford 63
- Mar 09, 2019 - UNCG 77 vs. Samford 70
- Feb 07, 2019 - UNCG 75 vs. Samford 67
- Dec 22, 2018 - UNCG 83 vs. Samford 75
- Feb 25, 2018 - UNCG 88 vs. Samford 75
- Jan 27, 2018 - UNCG 98 vs. Samford 82
- Feb 04, 2017 - UNCG 81 vs. Samford 75
- Dec 31, 2016 - Samford 73 vs. UNCG 62
- Feb 18, 2016 - UNCG 82 vs. Samford 77
- Jan 24, 2016 - UNCG 86 vs. Samford 78