Who's Playing

Samford @ UNCG

Current Records: Samford 9-7; UNCG 9-7

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans lost both of their matches to the Samford Bulldogs last season on scores of 49-55 and 64-66, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Spartans and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

UNCG strolled past the Chattanooga Mocs with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 73-61.

Meanwhile, the VMI Keydets typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford walked away with an 87-78 victory.

The Spartans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCG have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Samford.