Who's Playing

Towson @ UNCG

Current Records: Towson 3-0; UNCG 1-1

What to Know

The Towson Tigers are on the road again Thursday and play against the UNCG Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Greensboro Coliseum. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Towson beat the Pennsylvania Quakers 80-74 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the contest between UNCG and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes last week was not particularly close, with the Spartans falling 79-65. Four players on UNCG scored in the double digits: Mikeal Brown-Jones (13), Keondre Kennedy (12), Bas Leyte (12), and Dante Treacy (11).

Towson's victory lifted them to 3-0 while UNCG's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Towson can repeat their recent success or if UNCG bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Towson and UNCG tied in their last contest.