Who's Playing

VMI @ UNCG

Current Records: VMI 5-16; UNCG 13-8

What to Know

The VMI Keydets are 3-12 against the UNCG Spartans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Keydets and UNCG will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG will be strutting in after a victory while VMI will be stumbling in from a loss.

VMI came up short against the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 60-52.

Meanwhile, UNCG didn't have too much trouble with the Mercer Bears at home this past Saturday as they won 59-48.

VMI is now 5-16 while the Spartans sit at 13-8. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Keydets are 31st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.1 on average. UNCG's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 34th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Series History

UNCG have won 12 out of their last 15 games against VMI.