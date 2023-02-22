Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ UNCG
Current Records: Western Carolina 16-13; UNCG 19-10
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts haven't won a contest against the UNCG Spartans since Feb. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Western Carolina and UNCG will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum.
The Catamounts came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mercer Bears this past Saturday, sneaking past 71-68. Western Carolina got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tre Jackson (18), guard Vonterius Woolbright (16), guard Russell Jones Jr (12), and forward Tyzhaun Claude (12). That makes it three consecutive games in which Tyzhaun Claude has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between UNCG and the Chattanooga Mocs this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UNCG wrapped it up with a 93-76 victory on the road. Forward Bas Leyte was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Spartans, picking up 16 points in addition to six rebounds.
The Catamounts have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 9-4-1 ATS in away games but only 13-11-2 all in all.
Their wins bumped Western Carolina to 16-13 and UNCG to 19-10. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a big 11-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UNCG have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Western Carolina.
- Dec 29, 2022 - UNCG 72 vs. Western Carolina 47
- Feb 23, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Feb 07, 2022 - UNCG 68 vs. Western Carolina 49
- Feb 24, 2021 - Western Carolina 81 vs. UNCG 80
- Feb 22, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. Western Carolina 56
- Feb 12, 2020 - UNCG 82 vs. Western Carolina 62
- Jan 29, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Western Carolina 58
- Feb 21, 2019 - UNCG 79 vs. Western Carolina 76
- Jan 17, 2019 - UNCG 69 vs. Western Carolina 60
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNCG 65 vs. Western Carolina 48
- Jan 13, 2018 - UNCG 66 vs. Western Carolina 55
- Feb 11, 2017 - UNCG 76 vs. Western Carolina 68
- Jan 07, 2017 - UNCG 76 vs. Western Carolina 57
- Feb 04, 2016 - UNCG 75 vs. Western Carolina 58
- Jan 11, 2016 - Western Carolina 83 vs. UNCG 77