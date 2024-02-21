The UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-8) will try to build on a pair of road victories when they return home for a meeting with the Western Carolina Catamounts (19-8) on Wednesday night. UNC Greensboro picked up road wins at The Citadel and Wofford last week, moving into a tie with Chattanooga for second place in the Southern Conference after the Mocs lost to Furman on Sunday. Western Carolina has won three of its last four games, including a 70-65 win over ETSU on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum on CBS Sports Network. UNCG is favored by 3.5 points in the latest UNCG vs. Western Carolina odds, while the over/under is 139.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

UNCG vs. Western Carolina spread: UNCG -3.5

UNCG vs. Western Carolina over/under: 139.5 points

UNCG vs. Western Carolina money line: UNCG -170, Western Carolina +143

Why UNC Greensboro can cover

UNC Greensboro has momentum coming into this game after beating The Citadel and Wofford on the road in its last two games. The Spartans covered the spread as 5.5-point favorites in their 76-61 win over The Citadel, as senior guard Keyshaun Langley poured in 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting. They added a 58-47 win over Wofford as 2-point road favorites, with Donovan Atwell scoring a team-high 15 points.

The Spartans have already picked up one win over Western Carolina this season, beating the Catamounts as 1.5-point road underdogs last month. Senior forward Mikeal Brown-Jones tied his career high with 39 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the overtime victory. UNC Greensboro is 12-3 in its last 15 home games, while Western Carolina has only covered the spread once in its last six games.

Why Western Carolina can cover

Western Carolina has won three of its last four games, including an impressive 79-46 win over Mercer. Vonterius Woolbright posted a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Tre Jackson added 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting. The Catamounts are coming off a win over ETSU in their most recent game, as Woolbright and Russell Jones Jr. each scored 21 points.

Woolbright, a senior guard, leads Western Carolina with 22.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game as one of the top mid-major players in college basketball. He has four teammates scoring in double figures as well, giving the Catamounts a balanced lineup. They have covered the spread in six of their last eight road games.

How to make UNC Greensboro vs. Western Carolina picks

